Michael Bay Might Direct DC's 'Lobo' Movie

Lobo, based on the chain-smoking intergalactic bounty hunter frequently compared to Wolverine. Bay seems pretty deeply involved in this, too, as his participation Wonder Woman and...Pan. The director has gone so far as to provide Fuchs with some notes to help out with the screenplay. No truth to the rumor his points in the margins read, "More 'splosions and hawt babes!" According to The Wrap Michael Bay is in talks to direct, based on the chain-smoking intergalactic bounty hunter frequently compared to Wolverine. Bay seems pretty deeply involved in this, too, as his participation depends on the script by Jason Fuchs , who previously wroteand.... The director has gone so far as to provide Fuchs with some notes to help out with the screenplay. No truth to the rumor his points in the margins read, "More 'splosions and hawt babes!"





The rise of the antiheroes is here. I made reference to it in today's earlier post about the Venom trailer , but now DC Comics', another comic book character who rose to prominence during the antihero era may be getting his crack at the big screen, with a surprising choice to possibly direct it.