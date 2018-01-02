2/01/2018
'Men In Black' Spinoff Lands 'Straight Outta Compton' Director F. Gary Gray
F. Gary Gray sure has come a long way since he directed Ice Cube and Chris Tucker in Friday all those years ago. Now he commands multi-million dollar budgets as the director of The Fate of the Furious, and makes Oscar-nominated movies like Straight Outta Compton. And now he's helping Sony to revive their stalled Men in Black franchise by coming aboard to direct the upcoming spinoff.
Just days ago we learned Sony's Men in Black spinoff had been set for June 14th 2019, and now it has Gray ready to step behind the camera. We still don't know much about what the film will be, except that it won't feature original stars Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. Nor will it be some weird crossover with 21 Jump Street like Sony wanted to do before. Yeah, that'll never happen.
Iron Man duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway are writing the script that will introduce some new agents and definitely some new aliens into the MIB universe. [THR]