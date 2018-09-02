2/09/2018
'Masters Of The Universe' Loses Another Director As David Goyer Drops Out
Nobody wants to accept the power of Grayskull. It's another setback for the Masters of the Universe movie as David Goyer, who came aboard to direct late last year, has backed out due to "other commitments."
The live-action film based on the popular Hasbro toyline has been in the works for years through various studios and with numerous creators attached. First it was Kung Fu Panda's John Stevenson, followed by G.I. Joe: Retaliation director Jon M. Chu. He seemed like the perfect choice given his familiarity with successful toy adaptations, but that fell through and Charlie's Angels director McG replaced him. There hasn't been any casting during this whole process, either.
Goyer will be busy developing a sci-fi miniseries based on Isaac Asimov's Foundation, so he'll be way too busy for a film project of this size. His script may still be used, however, and he'll stick around as an exec-producer, but Sony will need to rush to find a new director and meet the planned December 18th 2019 release date. [Variety]