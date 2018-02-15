'Mary Magdalene' Trailer: Rooney Mara Is Jesus' Closest Confidant

Although she is the most prominent female figure to appear in the Bible, the story of Mary Magdalene has always been that of a supporting player. Especially on the big screen, she has been a frequently referred to element in Jesus' life, and little else unless you countwhere she's basically a puzzle piece. The new filmfromdirector Garth Davis sets out to change that, and put her firmly in the spotlight.That said, Rooney Mara's starring role as Mary Magdalene has largely been overshadowed by Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus. It's through her eyes that we see the familiar story of Jesus' ultimate destiny fulfilled. Here's the synopsis:Also starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim, Mary Magdalene opens in the UK on March 16th. Hopefully a U.S. date will soon follow.