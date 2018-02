Martin Freeman Confirms More Marvel Appearances As Agent Ross

gave us not one but two "broken white boys" needing to be fixed up by Shuri's brilliance. One, which you hopefully stuck around after the credits for, will definitely be seen next in Avengers: Infinity War. The other is Martin Freeman's CIA handler Everett K. Ross, who tells Den of Geek that we haven't seen the last of him in the MCU...I remember being disappointed initially that Freeman's version of Ross wasn't as nervous and funny as he is in the comics, but it turned out to be the right move. In the comics, at least the ones written by Christopher Priest (He had the best run, in my opinion), Black Panther is almost a background character. He's so far ahead of everyone else that most other characters are just trying to figure out what he's up to, and that includes Ross who is always getting into trouble because he doesn't know what's really going on. That kind of comical dynamic wouldn't play as well on the screen, I think. In fact, Freeman agrees...Here's hoping Marvel gives us more of Ross in a short film or something, perhaps in theBlu-Ray set. He could be Marvel's "everyman" agent in the way Phil Coulson used to be.