2/21/2018
Mackenzie Davis Turns Riot Girl In Trailer For 'Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town'
This business continues to fascinate me. How is it possible that a movie with Mackenzie Davis, Alia Shawkat, Lakeith Stanfield, and Carrie Coon slip under my radar until an email about it hits my inbox? I don't know, but that's what happened with Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town, and I'm excited for it based on the cast and this new trailer.
Also starring Haley Joel Osment, Brandon T. Jackson, Annie Potts, Rob Huebel, and Alex Russell with Christian Papierniak serving as writer/director, this looks like a terrific showcase for Mackenzie Davis as a riot girl who sets out to blow up her ex-boyfriend's nuptials. Check out the synopsis:
Riot grrrl rocker and shameless hot mess Izzy wakes up hungover AF to find out that her ex-boyfriend is celebrating his engagement to her ex-best friend tonight at a bougie party across town. Enraged and desperate, Izzy embarks on a frenetic quest across Los Angeles to break up the party in order to fulfill what she believes to be her destiny … before it’s too late. A favorite from the festival circuit, IZZY GETS THE F*CK ACROSS TOWN is a delightfully chaotic indie comedy that showcases the absurdity and mayhem that is Izzy’s life.
Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town opens May 14th.