Lupita Nyong'o To Play Trevor Noah's Mom In Film Adaptation Of His Memoir, 'Born A Crime'

Now might be a good time to get ANYBODY associated with Black Panther for your movie. Good day for The Daily Show host Trevor Noah then, because Lupita Nyong'o has announced she will star in and produce a movie based on his memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.
“When I read Trevor Noah’s ‘Born A Crime,’ I could not put the book down,” she wrote on Instagram. “Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!”
Deadline has further details, revealing that she will play Noah's mother, Patricia, who was a major influence on his childhood and survived a gunshot wound to the head from his stepfather in 2009.
Now if only Noah could outfit Nyong'o with some vibranium weapons she'd be all set. No word on who will actually play Noah in the film, or when filming will begin.