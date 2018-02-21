'Lost In Space' Trailer: The Rest Of Human History Heads To Netflix

Truth: I completely forgot this was happening.is a sci-fi property that Hollywood has been trying to get right for decades. The '60s TV series was campy and kind fun, leaving quite an impression over the course of its three seasons. But later attempts to revive it have been pretty awful, led of course by the terrible 1998 movie led by Gary Oldman and Matt LeBlanc (!!!), followed by an aborted TV series in 2003 that had John Woo directing the pilot. Well it's been a while, but the Robinson clan is back and they've found a home a Netflix, the place where all revivals go to die. Danger Will Robinson!!!Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Parker Posey (!!!), Ignacio Serricchio (???), Maxwell Jenkins, and Taylor Russell, the 10-episode series will have some episodes directed by Neil Marshall (). But worryingly it also hails from creators/writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behindand. Uhhhhh....here's the synopsis:My initial take on the newly-released teaser is that it doesn't look like much fun, but at least it has a robot. Sorta. Fingers crossed this turns out to be good because I'm definitely going to give it a shot to be.hits Netflix on April 13th.