2/21/2018
'Lost In Space' Trailer: The Rest Of Human History Heads To Netflix
Truth: I completely forgot this was happening. Lost in Space is a sci-fi property that Hollywood has been trying to get right for decades. The '60s TV series was campy and kind fun, leaving quite an impression over the course of its three seasons. But later attempts to revive it have been pretty awful, led of course by the terrible 1998 movie led by Gary Oldman and Matt LeBlanc (!!!), followed by an aborted TV series in 2003 that had John Woo directing the pilot. Well it's been a while, but the Robinson clan is back and they've found a home a Netflix, the place where all revivals go to die. Danger Will Robinson!!!
Starring Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Parker Posey (!!!), Ignacio Serricchio (???), Maxwell Jenkins, and Taylor Russell, the 10-episode series will have some episodes directed by Neil Marshall (Hellboy). But worryingly it also hails from creators/writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind Gods of Egypt and Dracula Untold. Uhhhhh....here's the synopsis:
Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.
My initial take on the newly-released teaser is that it doesn't look like much fun, but at least it has a robot. Sorta. Fingers crossed this turns out to be good because I'm definitely going to give it a shot to be.
Lost in Space hits Netflix on April 13th.