'Life Of The Party' Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Goes Back To School

In Rodney Dangerfield's classic comedy, the comedian who never got any respect returned to college, joined the diving team, and made his son's life a living Hell. I don't see Melissa McCarthy performing the Triple Lindy in her trailer for, but it's clear where her inspiration came from.McCarthy stars as Deanna, a middle-aged housewife who decides to return to college and get her degree after her husband leaves her. Unfortunately for her daughter Maddie, it's the same school she attends and soon mom is attending the same classes, dressing the same as her, scoring with hot dudes, and referring to her vagina as a Va-Google. Go ahead, ask it anything. I have a question, "Who thought that would be funny?"McCarthy debuted the footage on The Ellen Degeneres Show and they seemed to dig it, so maybe I'm in the minority.is directed by McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone, and features a Bridesmaids reunion with Maya Rudolph. Gillian Jacobs, Molly Gordon, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Adria Arjona, and Jacki Weaver co-star.opens May 11th.