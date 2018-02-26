2/26/2018
'Let The Sunshine In' Trailer: Juliette Binoche Looks For Love In Claire Denis' Rom-Com
For a certain kind of film fan, a new movie that pairs up French icons Juliette Binoche with director Claire Denis (White Material) is more exciting than any Avengers movie. I'm not quite on that level, but Let the Sunshine In is definitely a film high on my must-see list for 2018. After debuting at Cannes last year during the Directors Fortnight, a trailer for the rom-com has arrived and it looks like Binoche is at the top of her game yet again. Here's the synopsis:
Juliette Binoche delivers a luminous performance in the deliciously witty, sensuously romantic new film from acclaimed director Claire Denis (White Material). Isabelle (Binoche) is a divorced Parisian painter searching for another shot at love, but refusing to settle for the parade of all-too-flawed men who drift in and out of her life. There’s a caddish banker (Xavier Beauvois) who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who’s working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist (Alex Descas) who’s skittish about commitment. What reads like a standard romantic comedy premise is transformed, in the hands of master filmmaker Denis, into something altogether deeper, more poignant, and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love.
Also starring Gerard Depardieu, Let the Sunshine In hits theaters and VOD on April 27th.