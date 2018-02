Lego Spinoff 'The Billion Brick Race' Loses Director Jorge R. Gutierrez

Warner Bros. is having some issues getting the bricks to fit on one of their future Lego movies,. Originally with Jason Segel and Drew Pearce attached, the spinoff lost that pair and p icked up The Book of Life helmer, Jorge R. Gutierrez last summer . But now today comes word that he too has left the project. Here's what he had to say on Facebook...Sad day, because Gutierrez is a top notch filmmaker and I hope this means he'll be putting extra energy into. As for where Warner Bros. goes from here, I wouldn't be surprised if the film was quietly dropped from their plans. The last spinoff,, didn't exactly set the world on fire, only earning $123M worldwide. It may be to their benefit to focus on the corefranchise, and of course. [ Flickering Myth