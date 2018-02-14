2/14/2018
Lego Spinoff 'The Billion Brick Race' Loses Director Jorge R. Gutierrez
Warner Bros. is having some issues getting the bricks to fit on one of their future Lego movies, The Billion Brick Race. Originally with Jason Segel and Drew Pearce attached, the spinoff lost that pair and picked up The Book of Life helmer, Jorge R. Gutierrez last summer. But now today comes word that he too has left the project. Here's what he had to say on Facebook...
“I would like to publicly and from the bottom of my heart thank everyone I worked with at Briksburg, LEGO and WAG. These last 9 months were a rollercoaster of thrills to say the least. I met so many amazing new people and learned a ton from all these incredible artists, directors, writers, editors, producers and execs. I leave a better filmmaker and it’s because of you all. May our paths cross again. Gracias mis amigos. And as I toasted on my first day there, ‘May we slip n slide on the blood of our enemies!!!’”
Sad day, because Gutierrez is a top notch filmmaker and I hope this means he'll be putting extra energy into The Book of Life 2. As for where Warner Bros. goes from here, I wouldn't be surprised if the film was quietly dropped from their plans. The last spinoff, The Lego Ninjago Movie, didn't exactly set the world on fire, only earning $123M worldwide. It may be to their benefit to focus on the core Lego Movie franchise, and of course Lego Batman. [Flickering Myth]