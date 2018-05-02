Lando Rocks His Cape In New 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Character Posters

Well, we can't complain about not seeing enough of Solo: A Star Wars Story anymore! After a Super Bowl teaser and a trailer released just hours ago, Lucasfilm has come right back with a handful of new character posters. The images feature Alden Ehrenreich as the roguish pilot of the Millennium Falcon himself, the best and furriest co-pilot in the entire galaxy Chewbacca, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian rockin' that sweet cape, and Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra. Interesting that there isn't one for Woody Allen as Solo's mentor, Beckett, but I'm sure that will come soon enough.
Here's the film's synopsis: Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
Solo: A Star Wars Story takes off on May 25th, directed by Ron Howard.