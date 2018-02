'Kung Fury' Gets Crazier As Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins The Retro Action-Comedy

Ok, I wasn't exactly stoked when the 2015 retro viral shortwas revealed to be getting a feature-length sequel, not even with Michael Fassbender coming on board to star . But now with Arnold Schwarzenegger adding his '80s muscle to the mix it's starting to perk up my attention.The Governator has joined Fassy in David Sandberg's film, a cheesy combination of cop comedy, kung fu, fantasy, sci-fi, and everything that made the '80s rad. Sandberg will direct, producer, and co-star as Kung Fury, “the greatest damn cop of all time” who has set up a special police force to take down Adolf Hitler. F'real. Schwarzenegger will play the U.S. President, and if you ask me that's worth the price of admission already. Oh, and David Hasselhoff is in it, back from his cameo appearance in the short. Here's the synopsis:Cameras are expected to roll this summer! You can watch the originalshort here . [ THR