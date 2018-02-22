2/22/2018
Kiersey Clemons Joins Gael Garcia Bernal In Futuristic Zorro Film, 'Z'
It's still unclear if Kiersey Clemons will stay on board for the upcoming Flash movie, currently titled Flashpoint, but if that falls through she's got another potential blockbuster to take its place. Clemons will join Gael Garcia Bernal in Z, the futuristic reimagining of the classic swashbuckling hero Zorro.
Jonas Cuaron (Desierto) will write and direct the film, which finds the Mexican swordfighter defending the downtrodden in a future setting. While Variety's report doesn't state it, a look at the film's IMDB page says Clemons will play a character named Zee, which is just weird and kinda confusing.
Clemons was most recently seen on the big screen in the Flatliners remake, and in the Sundance film Hearts Beat Loud.