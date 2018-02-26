Kevin Smith Is Recovering From A Massive Heart Attack

The film world woke up to a shock this morning, when it was learned that Kevin Smith was recovering from a massive heart attack he suffered over the weekend. Smith revealed the news himself on social media, and appears to be in good spirits. Obviously he's well enough to post about the ordeal, so that's a good sign the, anddirector will make a full recovery...Regardless of how you feel about Smith's work in the past or the present (I've been quite vocal about my dislike of his stuff lately), I think we can all agree that his health is what really matters. I hope he's healthy enough to get back behind the camera again soon.