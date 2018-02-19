Kevin Feige Continues To Tease An All-Female Marvel Film









But does Feige still feel that way? Vulture caught up with him and, as usual, Feige is playing coy with his response...





“It is an embarrassment of riches. Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita, Letitia, and certainly Danai in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”





“It is all about figuring out when and how. But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”





Avengers: Infinity War, which we know will feature the Dora Milaje, Valkyrie, and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, who now has a solo film in development. After Infinity War we have Ant-Man and the Wasp which brings Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne into the spotlight, and of course Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.





So even if a female Marvel teamup flick doesn't happen any time soon, the MCU is seeing women in prominence like never before.