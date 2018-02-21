2/21/2018
'Justice League' Honest Trailer: DC's' Superhero Film Keeps Getting Kicked
Oh, are we still kicking around Justice League? It seems like suddenly it's back in style after recent rumors that put Zack Snyder's departure from the film in a different light. Is there really anything else to add, though? Are there really many more jokes that can be told about Henry Cavill's ghastly CGI mouth?
Well, ScreenJunkies are going to give it a shot with an Honest Trailer for Justice League. If I'm being honest about it, this one isn't particularly funny and it takes all of the usual jabs. Mismatched direction by Snyder and Joss Whedon, lame villain, mishandling of the incredibly popular Wonder Woman, lots of missing scenes from the trailers, etc. etc. etc. Nothing you haven't heard before, except with the Honest Trailer narrator guy's snarky voice this time.
Enjoy. Hopefully this will be the end of the Justice League bashing, at least until the Blu-Ray arrives on March 13th.