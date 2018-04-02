'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Super Bowl Trailer: Chris Pratt Survives A Dino Rampage

J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is behind the camera this time with Colin Trevorrow co-writing the script. Jeff Goldlbum returns, and so does B.D. Wong, while Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and Geraldine Chaplin co-star. Here's the synopsis:
It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.
When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd.