'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Super Bowl Trailer: Chris Pratt Survives A Dino Rampage









J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is behind the camera this time with Colin Trevorrow co-writing the script. Jeff Goldlbum returns, and so does B.D. Wong, while Ted Levine, Daniella Pineda, James Cromwell, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, and Geraldine Chaplin co-star. Here's the synopsis:





It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.





Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd.





Are you ready for a return to Isla Nublar? Well, you won't be staying long because it's going up in flames.brings back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard for a sequel that finds them racing to get all of the dino life off the island before the whole thing explodes. The new Super Bowl spot is, as expected, super-sized and features more than we've seen so far, including a surprising number of kids in danger from the rampaging creatures. Plus I think we're under-selling just how big of a role Justice Smith is going to have. He's absolutely everywhere in all of the promos we've seen.