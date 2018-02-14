2/14/2018
'Josie' Trailer: Sophie Turner Undergoes A Striking Transformation
One look at the mysterious, blond femme fatale at the center of the new thriller Josie and you would be forgiven for failing to recognize Sophie Turner. The crimson-haired actress best known for playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in the X-Men movies has an all new, tattooed look and an attitude to match.
Directed by Eric England (Get the Girl) and based on a Black List script by Anthony Ragone II, the film co-stars Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer, centering on a high school girl who arrives in a small Southern town and stirs up trouble. Here's the synopsis:
Everyone knows everyone in Huntsville. So when tattooed, sweet-talking Josie (Sophie Turner) struts into town, heads turn. Striking up relationships with young punk Gator and loner Hank (Dylan McDermott), she quickly becomes a hot topic of local gossip. But her true intentions for showing up in this small, southern community are far more sinister as her dark past comes to light.
I remember this back when Anya Taylor-Joy was in the title role but I like the potential for a change-of-pace for Turner.
Josie opens in theaters and VOD on March 16th.