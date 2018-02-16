2/16/2018
Josh Hutcherson & Suki Waterhouse Join Thriller 'Plume', Isabelle Huppert Joins Ira Sachs For 'A Family Vacation'
Josh Hutcherson will be joining with Assassination Nation's Suki Waterhouse in the upcoming thriller, Plume, from writer/director Mike Gan. Also starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Hotel Mumbai), the film centers on an unstable gas station attendant who is tired of being overshadowed by her outgoing co-worker, and takes the opportunity to connect with a desperate armed robber when he holds them up at gunpoint. [TheTrackingBoard]
Ira Sachs has made us wait a couple of years for his followup to Little Men, but it looks like it will be worth it. He's lined up Isabelle Huppert, Greg Kinnear, and Marisa Tomei for A Family Vacation. Sachs will join with usual screenwriting partner Mauricio Zacharias for a story that follows "three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces." This will be Huppert's first time working with Sachs, but Kinnear and Tomei are reuniting with the filmmaker. Shooting on A Family Vacation begins in October. [Deadline]