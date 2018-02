John's Take: 'Black Panther' starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan

Ten years into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and finally the Black Panther, a staple of the Avenger’s animated films that pre-dated the MCU, has come into his own with a solo film. After blowing the doors offwith a standout debut T’Challa is back to take us deep into the heart of Wakanda. I don’t think I need to dive deep into the cultural resonance of this film as other far more talented people have already done that in force, only the second black-led superhero film in 25 years. That’s right second, pooris always forgotten, not only was it lead by African-American Wesley Snipes but it was also the first true blockbuster superhero movie, predatingby a solid 3 years. That’s no to take away from what Ryan Coogler’s done here with Panther, whilefeatured a black man in the lead he was, to my memory, the only person of color in sight for three movies.takes it a step further to show us the strongest women we’ve seen on screen to date.