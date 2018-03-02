2/03/2018
Joel Kinnaman On 'Suicide Squad 2' And Where There's Room For Improvement
Suicide Squad may have been killed by critics, but the film was still one of DC Films' greatest successes. Audiences responded to it to the tune of $750M worldwide, and it even won an Oscar which few superhero movies can tout. So of course the sequel is on the way, with much of the cast returning and Gavin O'Connor behind the camera. Clearly, there can be some improvements, and Joel Kinnaman, who played team leader Rick Flag, has some thoughts on how to make Suicide Squad 2 better.
Kinnaman starts by telling Yahoo! where he thinks things went wrong in the first film, and I agree with him...
“In the third act. It was a great set-up, great characters. I think when we do the second one I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a more grounded version of the film. The characters are so extreme it could be more effective if we saw less sorcery. I think the characters become more extreme if you see them in conjunction with real people.”
Yeah, the finale was a huge disaster. I love Cara Delevingne but her depiction of Enchantress was laughable and took the edge off the film in a big way. If the plan really is to "ground" the Suicide Squad to make them more real, O'Connor makes even more sense as a director, and I have to say I'm kinda excited to see where things go.