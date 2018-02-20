2/20/2018
'Jessica Jones' Season 2 Trailer: Don't Call Her A Hero
For good reason I tend to shy away from TV shows dealing with anger management (How was Anger Management ever a thing? Ugh.), but that definitely won't be the case for the second season of Jessica Jones. Unquestionably the best of Marvel's Netflix lot, this season finds the troubled detective/hero seeking therapy for her personal demons. Bet you won't get that out of Wonder Woman 2!
Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg tells Yahoo..
“Going into this season, she’s dealing with a lot of baggage. There’s an under-the-surface rage that’s always kind of there. Anger management is the fallout of that rage; she’s attacked someone, and in the real world, you don’t get to hit people and walk away.”
Anger management or not, this trailer shows her getting into one scrap after another. It's probably a safe bet that no matter what she goes through, Jessica is always going to be Jessica and a good punch to the mouth is a solid way to solve problems in her world. And that's why her nemesis from season one, Killgrave (David Tennant), was so effective in messing with her head. The ramifications of what he did to her are still going to be felt this season, with an appearance by Tennant also promised.
Jessica Jones season two hits Netflix on March 8th.