2/20/2018
Jessica Chastain Joins 'It' Sequel As Beverly; Bill Skarsgard Returning As Pennywise
Fan casting is great and all, but it really helps when the director joins in and is super vocal about it. Not long after It's monumental success last year, director Andy Muschietti put out there that he really hoped to reunite with his Mama star Jessica Chastain as the grown-up version of Beverly. Fans loved the idea, and apparently so did Chastain.
Chastain is now in early talks to join It: Chapter 2, of course in the role of Beverly just as Muschietti wanted. The rest of the adult-aged Losers Club has yet to be cast, but we do know that Bill Skarsgard is officially back as the evil Pennywise, who continues to terrorize the town of Derry. Gerry Dauberman is writing the script with Muschietti back behind the camera.
The pairing of Chastain and Muschietti took off a few years ago with the horror hit, Mama, which really put the director on the map. The $15M film was produced by Guillermo Del Toro and would go on to earn $146M worldwide. Chastain would go on to star in another horror, Del Toro's Crimson Peak.
It: Chapter 2 is set to open on September 6th 2019. [THR]