'Irreplaceable You' Trailer: Netflix's Tearjerker Rom-Com With Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kate McKinnon, And More

I don't know what Netflix is doing with, but I can only guess their marketing strategy matches the mixed emotions of the movie itself. Y'see, the film, which boasts a rather great cast with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Huisman, Christopher Walken, Brian Tyree Henry, Jacki Weaver, Kate McKinnon, Steve Coogan, and Timothy Simons, is a romantic comedy centering on on soulmates whose perfect life is ruined when they learn she has cancer. The tagline for the movie?I can scarcely think of a better way to celebrate than watching a perfect couple torn apart by cancer. And as you might expect, the trailer is pretty awkward as it tries to balance the sadness of their predicament with light-hearted gags. Everybody's joke meter is cranked up to 11, especially Abbie (Mbatha-Raw) as she goes to extreme lengths to find Sam a new woman so he won't have to fend for himself.So prepare to laugh and cry, I guess. Directed by longtimeproducer Stephanie Laing,hits Netflix on February 16th.