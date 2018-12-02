2/12/2018
Here's How Many Episodes 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Will Have
Depending on your perspective, this will come as good news for Stranger Things fans. While we've still got a long wait until the Duffer Brothers drop season 3 on us, what we do know courtesy of TV Line is how many episodes it will be. Season 2 gave us 9 full episodes, a slight increase from the first season .Well now things are going back to normal for season 3 as it will consist of only 8 episodes.
I see this as a good thing, but to be perfectly honest last season didn't impress me much at all. But one problem I definitely had is that it overstayed its welcome just a little bit, and one less episode should help with that. They should make 8 episodes the mandate for virtually all Netflix series. And make sure that mandate is passed down to Marvel, too.
Otherwise it's business as usual, folks. The action will move ahead slightly to 1985, with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Sadie Sink (the only new addition I care for) all coming back for more terror from the Upside Down. I wouldn't expect to see Stranger Things' third season until some time in 2019.