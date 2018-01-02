2/01/2018
'Game Night' Trailer: Jason Bateman And Rachel McAdams Are Super Competitive
I imagine Game Night was a very easy movie to get green lit. The broad studio comedy features a great cast, led by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams who are always fun to watch, and has a premise everyone can wrap their brains around: a weekly game night goes horribly wrong when their murder mystery party gets a little too real.
Directed by Vacation duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film also stars Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons, Billy Magnussen, Michael C. Hall, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Danny Huston, and more. It looks incredibly silly but the trailers make me laugh every time, including this new one. I don't think we've scratched the surface of how funny McAdams can be when given the right material.
Here's the synopsis: Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks, arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this “game”—nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or game over.