'Game Night' Trailer: Jason Bateman And Rachel McAdams Are Super Competitive

I imaginewas a very easy movie to get green lit. The broad studio comedy features a great cast, led by Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams who are always fun to watch, and has a premise everyone can wrap their brains around: a weekly game night goes horribly wrong when their murder mystery party gets a little too real.Directed byduo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the film also stars Kyle Chandler, Jesse Plemons, Billy Magnussen, Michael C. Hall, Sharon Horgan, Lamorne Morris, Danny Huston, and more. It looks incredibly silly but the trailers make me laugh every time, including this new one. I don't think we've scratched the surface of how funny McAdams can be when given the right material.Here's the synopsis: