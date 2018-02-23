2/23/2018
'Game Night' Directors Still Aren't Confirmed For 'Flashpoint'
Over a month ago we learned that John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, the duo behind Vacation and the new comedy Game Night, were on board to direct DC Films' movie about The Flash. Titled Flashpoint, the film has had trouble getting off the ground as directors have departed the movie, starting with Seth Grahame-Smith and followed by Rick Famuyiwa. Well, the film still doesn't officially have anybody set to get behind the camera, because the directing duo have yet to sign their deals.
"We’re still negotiating,” Daley told THR. “Deals are in the works right now...“Hopefully, it will work out.”
Goldstein chimed in and quipped, “It’s all about parking spots. If you give in then you’re all the way out by craft services. You want a better spot than that.”
Daley and Goldstein are a hot commodity after their success penning Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Game Night, which opens this week and stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, could be their biggest hit as directors. It's definitely the best movie they've done as directors.
If and when it begins, Flashpoint will bring back Ezra Miller as The Flash with Kiersey Clemons likely to join him as Iris West.