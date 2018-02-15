Fight For The Future In New 'Ready Player One' Trailer And Character Posters

It's ridiculous that some have complained about the amount of Amblin-inspired nostalgia overflowing the trailers for Ready Player One. You can't rightly blame director Steven Spielberg; it's not his fault author Ernest Cline chose the '80s, a time when the director was especially prolific with movies that defined our childhoods. And let's be honest, fans of Cline's cherished novel would flip if Spielberg took out too many of the references that refer to some of his greatest works.
A new trailer and a whole batch of character posters have dropped for the futuristic film, about a massive Easter Egg hunt that takes place in the virtual reality world known as the OASIS. It's the one place in the world where people can escape the ugliness that has befallen the planet, so you can bet that's all they do. Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, Letitia Wright, Hannah John-Kamen, Ben Mendelsohn, and Mark Rylance star. Here's the synopsis:
The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.
Ready Player One opens March 30th.