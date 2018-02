Disney's Streaming Network Launching With Star Wars And Marvel Series, Plus Good News For Netflix

Disney is going hard when it comes to their upcoming streaming service, as we found out earlier this week when CEO Bob Iger revealed multiple Star Wars series would be developed for it . It's not surprising Disney would lean on their most popular brands, including Marvel and Pixar, to provide content they know will draw big subscriber numbers. And now we're learning more about the launch titles that will be available when this thing hits in 2019. Deadline reports the first wave of titles will include the aforementioned Star Wars show, a live-action Marvel series, a series based on, andwill get an animated program, as well. On the feature side you havewith Gillian Jacobs and Adam Devine, live-actionand, plus musicalstarring Anna Kendrick, all projects we've heard about in the past.There's more, too, and it's good news for Netflix as Disney will allow them to keep their Marvel shows like, and. The network had been openly lobbying for that decision, and it looks like Disney is keen on keeping the relationship as it currently stands. Finally, there won't be any R-rated content on Disney's service, so anything that's more adult oriented will be shifted over to Hulu, which I guess makes sense to capture the widest possible audience.