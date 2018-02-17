Disney Unveils New Look Footage From 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Hard to believe that Marvel could have anything that could topand its potential $200M debut, but if something might it's. The time is now for the marketing campaign to crank up, following the teaser released during the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago. And so the Disney Channel has released a sneak preview that includes footage taken from the previous promos.If there's a little of new stuff to be found here, it's a scene of Chris Hemsworth's Thor screaming from within that weird machine, which to me looks like some kind of stargate. Marvel hasn't told us much about the exact nature of the plot, but we know it will involve Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his quest to obtain the long sought-after Infinity Gems so he can conquer the universe.opens May 4th.