2/07/2018
Disney Plans Multiple 'Star Wars' Shows For Streaming Service; Update On Benioff & Weiss' Series
This has been a big day for Star Wars news, as only hours ago we learned of a brand new series that would be developed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. And while we have a minor update from Disney CEO Bob Iger on what that series may entail, he dropped even bigger news to investors.
Iger revealed that Disney has multiple Star Wars shows in the works for their streaming network due to be launched next year. We knew there would be at least one but this is the first we're hearing of there being more than that, and Iger adds that we could get an official announcement soon...
“We are developing not just one, but a few Star Wars series specifically for the Disney direct-to-consumer app. We’ve mentioned that and we are close to being able to reveal at least one of the entities that is developing that for us. Because the deal isn’t completely closed, we can’t be specific about that. I think you’ll find the level of talent… on the television front will be rather significant as well.”
Meanwhile, Iger also mentioned the upcoming series by Benioff and Weiss, giving perhaps a small glimmer of hope to those who are hoping it will take place during the Knights of the Old Republic time period...
"Their interest was in creating a series of films that are Star Wars-based and we've actually been talking to them for a long time. To my knowledge they didn’t express interest in creating a series. They have an idea for number of films and at some later date I'm sure we'll disclose to all of you just what those are. They are focused on a point in time in the Star Wars mythology and taking it from there."
This is going to be a ways off, probably, but it should consume the duo long enough that their proposed, and very controversial, HBO series Confederate is unlikely to happen. Maybe they can find a way to somehow adapt aspects of it to fit into Star Wars? Oh the angry thinkpieces that would be written! [THR]