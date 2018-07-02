'Deadpool 2' Trailer: Josh Brolin's Cable Brings The Pain

Thank goodness, no more "Joy of Painting" parodies, it's time forto get serious. Or as serious as Deadpool can possibly get when the latest trailer features an action figure battle between the mouth merc and Josh Brolin's Cable.The latest teaser finally gives us a look at Cable in action, and he comes across like the badass part man-part machine warrior from the future he oughta be. Of course, his grim 'n gritty attitude doesn't exactly fit with Deadpool's whole vibe, but that's what makes these two such a great pairing. We also get a look at Zazie Beetz as the luck-manipulating Domino and the returning Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. TJ Miller returns as Weasel, so does Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Lesley Uggams as Blind Al, and Jack Kesy plays the villain we know jack squat about. Do villains really matter in a Deadpool movie?Directed by David Leitch,opens May 16th.