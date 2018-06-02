'Deadpool 2' Poster: Ryan Reynolds Makes It Happen 'Flashdance' Style

Deadpool had some of the best and weirdest marketing ever for a superhero movie, andlooks to be no different. The latest poster, which star Ryan Reynolds debuted on Twitter, features the Merc with a Mouth striking a very familiar pose to fans of Flashdance. Somebody get Jennifer Beals on the phone right now.The image finds Deadpool dousing himself with bullets rather than water as Beals' dancer character did in the most iconic scene from Flashdance. Reynolds captioned the image with a line from the film's signature song, Cara's "Flashdance...What a Feeling."Here is the official synopsis:I'm not sure they're being totally serious there.Directed by David Leitch with Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, TJ Miller, and Leslie Uggams co-starring,opens May 18th.