2/28/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'A Wrinkle In Time'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time. The anticipated film is directed by Ava DuVernay and based on the celebrated novel. Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw star!
SYNOPSIS: From visionary director Ava DuVernay comes Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love. Through one girl’s transformative journey led by three celestial guides, we discover that strength comes from embracing one’s individuality and that the best way to triumph over fear is to travel by one’s own light.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, March 6th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like a chance to win, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, March 2nd and notified by email. Good luck!
A Wrinkle in Time opens March 9th.
