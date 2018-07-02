DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Black Panther'!

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend one of the most anticipated screenings of the year, Marvel's! The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Latitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and more, with Ryan Coogler () directing.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 13th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, February 9th and notified by email. Good luck!opens February 16th.