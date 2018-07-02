2/07/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Black Panther'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend one of the most anticipated screenings of the year, Marvel's Black Panther! The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Serkis, Latitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, and more, with Ryan Coogler (Creed, Fruitvale Station) directing.
SYNOPSIS: Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 13th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, February 9th and notified by email. Good luck!
Black Panther opens February 16th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway