2/23/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Death Wish' Starring Bruce Willis
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Death Wish, starring Bruce Willis!
Synopsis: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth's reimagining of the 1974 revenge thriller Death Wish. Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city's violence when it is rushed into his ER - until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family's assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media's attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, February 28th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass to the event. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry. You will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Death Wish opens on March 2nd.