Christopher Nolan Says He Won't Be Directing The Next James Bond Film

When it comes to James Bond there are two things people like to talk about right now. The first is who will be James Bond when Daniel Craig inevitably retires, which may be after Bond 25. The second is whether Christopher Nolan will ever get behind the camera for one, possibly even this next one. He's expressed interest in the past, but any hope that he would make it his followup to Dunkirk have now been dashed.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4 [via ScreenRant], Nolan made it clear that he won't be behind the camera for Bond 25. Quite clear.
“I won’t be the man. No, categorically. I think every time they hire a new director I’m rumoured to be doing it."
That much is certainly true, due in no small part to Nolan himself. That said, he hasn't closed that door for good, and perhaps some day he'll be given the 007 reins. I can see him doing a Dark Knight-style standalone trilogy or something. Nolan's got a lot of career left and I think this is an itch he is going to need to scratch.