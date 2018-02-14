Chris Columbus Will Spend 'Five Nights At Freddy's' For Blumhouse

The Five Nights at Freddy's video game was hugely popular a few years ago and still has a substantial group of fans. Hey, it's got a line of Funko Pop! figures....which is how I gauge the popularity of everything nowadays. Back in 2015 it looked like a movie was going to happen with Monster House director Gil Kenan, but troubles at New Line put it on ice. Last year it found a more suitable home over at Blumhouse, and now the project has taken a big step forward with a new writer/director who knows something about launching franchises.
Chris Columbus will hope to do for Five Nights at Freddy's what he was able to do with Harry Potter and Gremlins. The games take place over five nights and follow a security guard at a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant, where the animatronic animals come to murderous life at night. So it's like Night at the Museum (which Columbus produced) only more deadly. Should be a lot of fun.
Blumhouse are the folks behind The Purge, Get Out, Split, and many more horror hits. They seem to be branching out a little bit here because a project like this, with someone like Columbus behind the camera, is probably going to demand a bigger budget than they are accustomed. [Deadline]
Mr. Columbus, are you ready for Freddy? #FiveNightsatFreddys pic.twitter.com/4F7QEnw16x— Blumhouse (@blumhouse) February 12, 2018