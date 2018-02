Chris Columbus Will Spend 'Five Nights At Freddy's' For Blumhouse

Thevideo game was hugely popular a few years ago and still has a substantial group of fans. Hey, it's got a line of Funko Pop! figures....which is how I gauge the popularity of everything nowadays. Back in 2015 i t looked like a movie was going to happen with director Gil Kenan, but troubles at New Line put it on ice. Last year it found a more suitable home over at Blumhouse, and now the project has taken a big step forward with a new writer/director who knows something about launching franchises.Chris Columbus will hope to do forwhat he was able to do withand. The games take place over five nights and follow a security guard at a Chuck E. Cheese-style restaurant, where the animatronic animals come to murderous life at night. So it's like(which Columbus produced) only more deadly. Should be a lot of fun.Blumhouse are the folks behind, and many more horror hits. They seem to be branching out a little bit here because a project like this, with someone like Columbus behind the camera, is probably going to demand a bigger budget than they are accustomed. [ Deadline