2/27/2018
'Captain Marvel' Recruits Gemma Chan As Kree Villain Doctor Minerva
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury might be the only non-alien character running around in their Captain Marvel film. Humans star Gemma Chan is joining Brie Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, taking on the role of Minn-Erva aka Kree scientist Doctor Minerva, a frequent Captain Marvel foe.
Minerva is a member of the alien Kree race and a geneticist who often butted heads with Mar-Vell, the original Kree superhero Captain Marvel. He'll be played by Jude Law in the film, with Ben Mendelsoh, DeWanda Wise, and Robert Kazinsky set for other roles, likely as Skrull villains. The film will be set in the '90s and feature a younger, two-eyed Nick Fury. I expect the story will somehow set up the events following Avengers: Infinity War when the MCU undergoes a radical shift.
Chan has a regular role as Mia on the popular sci-fi series Humans, and recently appeared in the movies Stratton, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Fantastic Beasts.
Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel opens March 8th 2019. [Deadline]