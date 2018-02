Box Office: 'Black Panther' Rules The Kingdom With $361M Worldwide

1. review )- $192MPretty much every single person I know cleared their schedules to seethis weekend. I went twice, some have already seen it three or four times. It was clear Marvel had a potentially record-breaking film on their hands, one that had quickly become a cultural event. And that has been borne out with the film's incredible $192M three-day debut, with projections for $218M over the four-day holiday weekend. That's the biggest opening weekend ever in February, the fifth biggest debut ever, and the biggest opening ever for a solo superhero movie. Sorry,. That's just the start. There are loads of other records Marvel's first major black superhero movie of the modern MCU era has broken, but I think the biggest point to make is how well it played to critics and audiences. The film sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and has an A+ Cinemascore. So repeat viewing has already started and is likely to continue, which will bolster the already impressive $361M worldwide it has totaled after just one weekend. The next conversation to have is whether or not this signals a sea change for Marvel and other blockbuster studios when it comes to developing black movies. It's a conversation worth having, but I would urge caution. What we don't want are a flood of mediocre movies aimed at black audiences.was the special case of a special director in Ryan Coogler, paired up with an incredible cast of virtually every high-profile black actor. This will not be an easy movie to replicate, not even for Marvel. But for now, let's just celebrate the movie's success. Wakanda Forever!2.- $17.2M/$48.2M3.- $16.9M/$76.1M4.- $7.9M/$377.6M5.$7.6M$25.4M6.- $5.1M/$154.4MAt $154Mis now the highest-grossing original domestic musical ever, surpassing's $141M.7. review )- $3.1MLionsgate dropped their latest stop-motion film from the folks at Aardman,, and this one struggled with only $3.1M. These are from the same studio who have found past success with, and, but lately that success has mostly been overseas. That trend is likely to continue here.8.- $2.5M/$54M9.- $2.2M/$21.8M10.- $1.9M