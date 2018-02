Box Office: 'Black Panther' Hits $700M Worldwide, 'Game Night' Defeats 'Annihilation' With $16M

1.- $108M/$400Mcontinued to hold the crown in its second weekend, dropping only 46% and earning another $108M. That's only behind' $149M as the second-biggest second weekend ever. The $400M domestic haul is among the fastest to ever reach that point, and at this rate it's only a question of whether it will surpass' $623M to be the highest-grossing superhero movie of all-time. Worldwide it now sits at $704M with major markets Japan and China still to go.2. review )- $16.6MI'm happy to see the genuinely funnyopen to a solid $16.6M, based mostly on good reviews that note the terrific cast and fun premise. The film stars Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, and a superb group led by Billy Magnussen, Lamorne Morris, Kyle Chandler, Sharon Horgan, and Jesse Plemons as competitive game night players who get wrapped up in a real-world kidnapping plot. It's a silly, disposable comedy that too often just gets ripped and discarded, but I think this one will stick around for a while.3.- $12.5M/$71.2M4. review )- $11MAlex Garland's brainy monster movie sci-fi filmwas always going to have better prospects overseas, but it's still somewhat disappointing to see only $11M domestic. The film stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Gina Rodriguez as scientists who enter a paranormal region known as Area X, where all sorts of weird crap happens. Paramount recouped most of the film's budget early on by selling the international rights to Netflix, so I guess from their perspective this is all gravy. But as someone who adores smart sci-fi movies and wants to see more of them, like(which hit over $200M thanks to Oscar buzz) and Garland's($36M worldwide) that number could have been higher.5.- $6.9M/$89.5M6.- $5.6M/$387.2M7.- $3.6M/$32.2M8.- $3.4M/$160.7M9.- $3.1MOrion didn't feel the need to screen teen sci-fi/romancefor press, which is a shame because I thought it looked pretty good. The film stars Angourie Rice (), Justice Smith (), and more in the story of a spirit that wakes up each day in a different host body, and the girl who loves it no matter what form it takes. An interesting concept, and the $3.1M debut for the $5M-budgeted film suggests the targeted marketing campaign strategy worked.