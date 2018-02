'Black Panther' Targeted By Rotten Tomatoes Score Saboteurs

Such is the world we live in that a bunch of disgruntled pantywaists with computer access can sabotage a movie's box office potential, but that's how it be right now. The same Alt-Right group that did a massive hit job on's Rotten Tomatoes score is now planning to attack Disney again, only this time they're targeting. The superhero film features a mostly African-American cast and is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches in Marvel history based on presale ticket buys.The social media group known as “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys” set up a Facebook event for's release date of February 15th, and encouraged others to give the movie a bad score. They also hope to ruin the movie by spreading spoilers as far and wide as possible:They add,Man, I wish Marvel would pay us to trash DC. Can I get in on some of that action?How much impact stuff like this has is debatable. The disparity between critic and audience scores onwas huge enough that mainstream media outlets took notice and it created a narrative that the film was poorly received. It still went on to gross well above $1B worldwide, although considerably less thanwhich was not met with such a negative campaign.On the plus side, there are only 3700 users who have agreed to attend this event, and most of the comments are insults towards the group itself. So we'll just have to wait and see how this plays out, but my gut tells mewill do just fine and these nerds with too much time on their hands and no power in their lives will be ignored.