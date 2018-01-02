2/01/2018
'Black Panther' Targeted By Rotten Tomatoes Score Saboteurs
Such is the world we live in that a bunch of disgruntled pantywaists with computer access can sabotage a movie's box office potential, but that's how it be right now. The same Alt-Right group that did a massive hit job on Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Rotten Tomatoes score is now planning to attack Disney again, only this time they're targeting Black Panther. The superhero film features a mostly African-American cast and is shaping up to be one of the biggest launches in Marvel history based on presale ticket buys.
The social media group known as “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys” set up a Facebook event for Black Panther's release date of February 15th, and encouraged others to give the movie a bad score. They also hope to ruin the movie by spreading spoilers as far and wide as possible:
“Given the massive success of the audience review rigging on the Rotten Tomatoes site for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ and due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices among other factors especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them."
They add, “I’ll be making events like this for ‘Infinity War’ and the Netflix shows etc so we can rally together to truly make a difference…If you want to spread spoilers to Marvel fanboys, use this event as a platform to inform us of targets!”
Man, I wish Marvel would pay us to trash DC. Can I get in on some of that action?
How much impact stuff like this has is debatable. The disparity between critic and audience scores on The Last Jedi was huge enough that mainstream media outlets took notice and it created a narrative that the film was poorly received. It still went on to gross well above $1B worldwide, although considerably less than The Force Awakens which was not met with such a negative campaign.
On the plus side, there are only 3700 users who have agreed to attend this event, and most of the comments are insults towards the group itself. So we'll just have to wait and see how this plays out, but my gut tells me Black Panther will do just fine and these nerds with too much time on their hands and no power in their lives will be ignored.