'Black Panther' Nearly Included Another Cool Black Superhero

It's already black superhero overload in Marvel's upcomingmovie, but they actually kicked around the idea of adding one more. And this isn't some loser hero either like Triathlon or something (no offense, Triathlon fans), Ryan Coogler revealed that at one point he considered including Elijah Bradley aka Patriot into the script.Why would that be a big deal? Well, Patriot is a member of the Young Avengers, but more importantly he's the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, the first black Captain America.Coogler tells Cinemablend ...Or at least I think he's referring to Elijah Bradley and not the brand new Patriot, Rayshaun Lucas, who recently took up the mantle and is now Falcon's apprentice.I would love to see Patriot get his shot in the MCU, but preferably in a Young Avengers movie or...waitaminute, isn't Chris Evans' contract up? Rather than Falcon or *snooze* Bucky taking over as Cap, why not have Patriot step up to the plate? Either of them.opens February 16th.