'Avengers: Infinity War' Super Bowl Spot: The Avengers Assemble For Their Greatest Test

While we're all on pins and needles waiting for Black Panther, don't forget that right around the corner isthe film that brings to a head a decade's worth of stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is a big deal, and Marvel is playing cautious to prevent leaks of the story. In fact, they've gone so far as to have fake scenes written into the script.How do we know? Paul Bettany, who plays Vision, revealed to Total Film [via ScreenGeek ] that his script had whole scenes in it that were bogus, just to throw newshounds off the scent...Crazy, right? Hopefully all of those set photos sites have been leaking for months will amount to nothing.Tonight's Super Bowl spot forreveals some new footage that clearly wasn't fake, including what looks to be Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange's first foray into space. Or maybe they're just on board Thanos' ship. We also see Captain America, or the Nomad version of him, with a new shield-type weapon, probably designed by Black Panther and the geniuses in Wakanda. I guess we'll find out when the film hits on May 4th. Here's the synopsis followed by the teaser: