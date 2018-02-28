'Anon' Trailer: Clive Owen & Amanda Seyfried Lead Andrew Niccol's Tech Thriller

In case you haven't noticed, there is no more personal privacy. The Internet and social media have seen to that, with most of us willingly signing over our privacy rights for easier ways to buy things or just to play video games on our smartphones. It's pretty bad, but Andrew Niccol (), who knows a thing or two about making movies about oppressive futures, has envisioned worse in his new movie, and now we have the first trailer.Starring Clive Owen and Amanda Seyfried, the latter having starred in Niccol's underrated, the film takes place in a Soviet-style society where crime is fought by eliminating all privacy, creating a surveillance state. Owen plays tough cop Sal Frieland who is trying to solve a series of murders and encounters a hacker named The Girl (Seyfried), who appears to have found a way around the system. Through her Sal is led on a dangerous journey that may force him to blow the whistle on his own government.Niccol always comes with big ideas but execution has often been the problem. I'm a big fan of the ambition he shows, and it looks like he's aiming high with this one, too.hits Netflix later this year.