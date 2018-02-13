2/13/2018
Alicia Vikander To Lead Adaptation of 'The Marsh King's Daughter'
Alicia Vikander may have a blockbuster franchise to call her own with Tomb Raider, but she's keeping her schedule plenty packed with projects of varying sizes. Her latest sounds like a potential awards contender just based on the talent involved. She's set to star in The Marsh King's Daughter, an adaptation of Karen Dionne's book that will be directed by The Imitation Game's Morten Tyldum and co-written by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith.
The bestselling novel follows a woman who must reconcile her past growing up as the daughter of the man known as The Marsh King, who had abducted her mother and held them captive in a forest cabin. Here's the book synopsis:
Helena Pelletier has a loving husband, two beautiful daughters, and a business that fills her days. But she also has a secret: she is the product of an abduction. Her mother was kidnapped as a teenager by her father and kept in a remote cabin in the marshlands of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Helena, born two years after the abduction, loved her home in nature, and despite her father’s sometimes brutal behavior, she loved him, too…until she learned precisely how savage he could be.
More than twenty years later, she has buried her past so soundly that even her husband doesn’t know the truth. But now her father has killed two guards, escaped from prison, and disappeared into the marsh. The police begin a manhunt, but Helena knows they don’t stand a chance. Knows that only one person has the skills to find the survivalist the world calls the Marsh King—because only one person was ever trained by him: his daughter.
Expect this one to pick up steam quickly. No word on when shooting would begin, though. [Deadline]