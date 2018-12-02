'A Quiet Place' Trailer: John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Don't Dare Make A Sound

doesn't seem like the ideal spot to reveal a horror movie's new trailer, until you realize it's forand stars the totally couch-worthy duo of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Oh, now it makes sense.Krasinski was a guest on the show and debuted the new footage, which he wrote, directed and stars in alongside his wife. The film co-stars Noah Jupe () and Millicent Simmonds () and centers on an isolate family of four that must stay silent so as not to attraction the attention of a mysterious creature. This trailer expands the story a little bit, showing that there is life in the outside world, and maybe that's what drives the family to venture out and find others. Doesn't look like it goes very well.While speaking with Ellen, Krasinski talked about how Blunt came aboard, which was by first suggesting other actresses for the role she ultimately took...“[Emily] was actually recommending people to be in it. And she had all these names of people she thought would be great. And then she said, ‘Can I read it?’ We were on a plane… and she just leaned over to me… she was like ‘no one else can do this movie… I have to do it. It was the greatest compliment of my career."opens April 6th.