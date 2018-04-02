2/04/2018
'A Quiet Place' Super Bowl Spot: Silence Is Safety For Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
After all of these years Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are finally making a movie together. Somehow he managed to convince his wife to star in his latest directorial effort, A Quiet Place, his followup to 2016's solid family dramedy, The Hollars. This time he's venturing into genre territory, while also making his first big studio effort, in a film that co-stars breakout child actors Millicent Simmonds (Wonderstruck) and Noah Jupe (Suburbicon, Wonder).
Here's the synopsis: A family living on a farm hides from a supernatural evil attracted to sound by avoiding making sound and communicating in sign language.
A Quiet Place opens April 6th.