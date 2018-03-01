You'll Be Waiting A While Longer For The Third 'Cloverfield' Movie

I'm excited for the thirdmovie, but it looks like it'll be a little longer before it opens. Paramount has moved the sequel tofrom February 2nd, 2018 to April 20th, 2018. This is just the latest in a series of bumps on the schedule. The film was supposed to have hit theaters in February 2017 before it was moved to October of the same year.Originally titled, the film is directed by Julius Onah is appears to be more of a sci-fi film than its predecessors, which were creature features and psychological horrors. Starring David Oyelowo, John Krasinski, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Aksel Hennie, Elizabeth Debicki, Ziyi Zhang, Daniel Bruhl, and Chris O'Dowd, undoubtedly the best cast the franchise has ever had, the story takes place on an American space station that accidentally causes the Earth to vanish after a mistake with a particle accelerator.I don't know if we should read too much into these moves or not, but something does seem to be up. The April 20th slot is looking pretty tough with Dwayne Johnson'sand the Anna Faris comedy remakeopening that weekend.